The University of Oregon reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases from Nov. 22-28 in its weekly case-tracking dashboard, a gradual rise over the past couple weeks.
The week before saw 20 new cases. UO reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases Nov. 8-14 — the lowest weekly count since the start of the fall term.
The Nov. 8-14 report is down from the 46 cases seen during the first week of the term, Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. Weeks two and three saw 60 and 55 positive cases, respectively.
Throughout fall term, students and staff have experienced numerous changes that come with navigating a continuing pandemic. These events include the marching band’s halt due to 14 members testing positive for COVID-19, as well as new sporting event guidelines for spectators, such as required proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test and wearing masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
UO’s COVID-19 safety suite of strategies provides a number of resources dedicated to providing a healthy environment. Resources include free testing, required face coverings and vaccinations and contact tracing through the Monitoring and Assessment Program, or MAP, which has provided over 135,000 free COVID-19 tests.
Almost 97% of UO students have been fully vaccinated per university requirements.
UO’s suite of COVID-19 safety measures — such as the requirement for masks and vaccinations, ongoing testing for students and staff, free COVID-19 testing and the implementation of the Corona Corps for contact tracing — has allowed the rates of viral spread across campus to slow. Ducks are still voicing their concerns over the school’s response.
COVID-19 cases in Oregon continue to drop, falling 25% from the week of Nov. 15, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report. OHA notes that the decline is accompanied by a 28% drop in reported test results over Thanksgiving weekend. Lane County’s infection rates dropped almost 22% in that same time, according to The Register-Guard.
UO spokesperson Molly Blancett said the university’s multi-layered approach to coronavirus safety, such as free testing and required vaccinations, have allowed viral spread in the campus community to be mitigated.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, UO has used a layered approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19 on campus,” Blancett said. “UO has been able to mitigate spread throughout the campus community.”
Blancett said students and faculty at the school have played a large role in the low amount of community infection.
“UO students and employees have played a huge role in helping the university mitigate spread by following the public health strategies,” Blancett said. “We are also very pleased that nearly 97% of students and more than 95% of employees are vaccinated.”
To continue safe COVID-19 prevention practices over the upcoming winter term, UO shared CDC tips for safe travel during the holidays in a news bulletin on Nov. 15. Tips from the CDC include monitoring for non-baseline symptoms, wearing masks over both nose and mouth and avoiding travel if exposed to or after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Student health, wellness and safety are the top priorities for UO,” Blancett said. “We are proud of the steps students and employees are taking to help the campus community navigate the pandemic.”
“The most important thing students and employees can do is continue to practice behaviors that reduce the likelihood of spread,” she said.