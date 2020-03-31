Lane County Public Health announced a prediction of the COVID-19 outbreak peaking in Lane County between May and early June at a press briefing on Tuesday morning. The briefing also brought the announcement of two new confirmed cases and warnings about scams related to the coronavirus.
One of the new cases of COVID-19 has affected a Eugene-Springfield area man in his 50s. The patient is in stable medical condition in his home.
The other patient is a Eugene-Springfield area man in his 80s. He lives in a private residence but is currently at the hospital in the intensive care unit.
There have been six hospitalizations in Lane County resulting from COVID-19, according to LCPH spokesperson Jason Davis. Only five people remain hospitalized and Davis said LCPH is seeing “very encouraging” progress among some of the early hospitalizations.
Davis gave updates on previous and ongoing cases of COVID-19, including the patients’ symptoms, testing date and condition.
One case Davis highlighted was that of a woman in her 30s who is no longer symptomatic. She is the first patient in Lane County to recover from COVID-19, Davis said.
LCPH is working with multiple models to predict when Lane County could see the most simultaneous cases of the pandemic. Davis said that it is difficult to accurately predict the behavior of a virus, but the current estimate is that Lane County will see the peak from early May to early June.
Davis said that prediction is “completely and utterly dependent on our ability to maintain our social distancing and staying at home, staying at home, staying at home.”
The model estimates there could be 2,500 cases throughout Oregon outside of the Portland area at the peak of the pandemic.
There are 122 ventilators in hospitals throughout Lane County as of today. That count includes only hospitals, not surgery centers or other settings where there might be ventilators, Davis said.
Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson warned Lane County residents against potential scams arising from COVID-19. Twice during the briefing, Wilkerson said, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Wilkerson warned that no government or law enforcement official would ask for personal details or payment over the phone and that there is no “miracle cure” for COVID-19.
