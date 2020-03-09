The University of Oregon has canceled its spring term study abroad programs in South Korea, China and Italy, as well as the School of Journalism and Communication’s trips to New York, San Francisco and Hawaii, due to concerns about coronavirus.
UO announced it would be canceling study abroad trips to Italy during spring term in an email announcement to registered students on March 5. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a level 3 travel warning for Italy, asking visitors to “avoid all nonessential travel” due to large numbers of cases in the country, particularly in northern Italy.
“This decision was based on health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Italy, and the elevated advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control,” the email said. “We understand that this news is disappointing to you.”
SOJC advertising professor Deb Morrison announced that the school is canceling its networking trips for advertising students to New York and San Francisco due to concerns over the virus. (She also told students that there are plans for a similar networking event later in the spring.)
Morrison also announced to students that this year’s Science & Memory program, an annual experiential learning trip where SOJC students write stories about the impacts of climate change, planned to be in Hawaii this year, would be suspended.
“These trips are an important part of our program for students and faculty,” Morrison, who is also the director of the SOJC advertising department, said in an email to students regarding the networking trips’ cancelation. “I can’t describe the level of disappointment we feel. But the prospect of taking dozens of students through airports and a city on virus alert is not something we can afford to do.”
UO’s decision to cancel several of its study abroad programs comes as the university begins to ramp up its plan to a potential coronavirus outbreak on campus. Though no cases have been confirmed in Lane County as of Sunday, March 8, the university is gearing up a plan for if cases begin appearing.
“I only went to college in my hometown so that I could study the fuck abroad, and I am deeply disappointed by these stupid events,” said Hunter Spence, a junior who had enrolled inthe Stones and Stories: Trekking the Italian Landscape program for spring term.
Associate Vice President for Safety and Risk Services André Le Duc said UO has activated its full incident management team — which provides the necessary infrastructure to support the campus in times of emergency — in response to the virus. Additionally, the team has expanded its membership to 120 staff members, representing 37 departments that range from the registrar’s office to the UOPD.
“Then a lot of what we're really looking at now is getting systems ready in case things get bigger or we see cases on campus,” Le Duc, who is also UO’s chief resilience officer, said. “And so really kind of making sure that our pandemic plan is up to date.”
Oregon Health Authority officials have confirmed a total of 14 coronavirus cases in Oregon as of the morning of Sunday, March 8. The agency is continuing to test potential cases, and Oregon is monitoring over 200 people for symptoms of the illness, while about 50 COVID-19 tests are still pending.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency as a result, which allows the state to fund OHA with additional resources “to stem the spread of this disease,” The Oregonian reported.
UO canceled its study abroad programs in South Korea on Feb. 28, a decision that impacted eight students, according to Around the O. The CDC has instituted a level 3 travel advisory for the country, asking potential visitors to “reconsider travel” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a message to students, Executive Director for GEO Stian Eriksen said it is UO policy to cancel any trips that reach this level of travel advisory.
UO’s study abroad office will refund students in Italy study abroad programs for their application fees, program deposits and airline cancelation fees not covered by travel insurance, according to the email sent out to Italy study abroad students. Those programs include an Italian language and culture program, a food and culture program and architecture.
Additionally, UO announced that it has suspended all of its study abroad programs in China, which has impacted fewer than 10 students, along with all official university travel to the country.
“The UO is coordinating with those students and their respective programs to help them leave the country,” the Jan. 31 announcement states.
GEO will also allow students to transfer scholarship money from their canceled program to another program, should they so choose. The email also advised students to register for spring classes and said that UO faculty, staff and advisors would help them register for courses they need to graduate.
Le Duc said he urges members of the UO community to check the UO Coronavirus website for up-to-date information.