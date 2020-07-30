Black Unity hosted a protest march at Jesse Maine Memorial Park titled “The Noose is a Nuisance” that saw approximately 200 attendees starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The protest was a response to local controversy around a community member who had what they called a “decorative skeleton” hanging from a noose in their yard. One counter-protester argued that it was merely a “Halloween decoration,” while another defended it by saying that "around the world back to the Middle Ages, the noose has been used on criminals."
Early on, about 40 counter-protesters were present, as well as Springfield Police Department officers.
Before the start of the march, a group of local residents at the scene expressed concerns about the nature of the protest and the potential for property damage. The residents and protesters debated on topics including the racialized history of lynching in America and the implicit meaning of “Black lives matter.”
Protest leaders rallied the group to 69th Place at around 8 p.m., where protesters stationed a convoy of vehicles. Using megaphones, the leaders engaged the protesters with chants, even halting the procession at one point to address a neighborhood resident who visibly disapproved. One leader, who brought her young daughter, explained Black Unity’s stance on police reform to the resident.
“We know that we need a protection system in place, but it’s not the one we have right now,” she said. “They don’t make people of color feel protected.”
By 8:30 p.m., SPD began to barricade the protesters’ route ahead. The protesters held their distance, which stalled movement through the neighborhood.
The group chanted “Peaceful protest!” and “Hands up, please don’t shoot!”
Protesters began to approach the SPD line, with some leaning over the barricades to assert their condemnation of police brutality. Shortly after, police used a loudspeaker to declare the protest an unlawful assembly, ordering those present to disperse.
Around 9 p.m., SPD officers charged into the crowd using barricade dividers, and used batons to attack protesters.
SPD tackled, dragged to the ground and ultimately detained numerous protesters, one of whom was Tyshawn Ford, a Black Unity organizer. The crowd chanted “let him go,” after which a leader asked the group to be silent so that he could explain over megaphone how their protest went awry.
“What we saw today was without a doubt injustice,” he said. He condemned the "All Lives Matter" counter-protesters who came to the event with guns, as well as SPD.
SPD later released Ford, who was diagnosed with a mild concussion relating to his detainment, KEZI reported. Police detained seven protesters throughout the course of the night, according to KEZI.
Following the breakout of violence, drivers of convoy vehicles rushed multiple injured attendees to the hospital.
As SPD held their ground, protest leaders instructed the group to exit the neighborhood via a different route, with plans to regroup at Springfield Public Library.
However, SPD had the area surrounded, and an increasing number of counter-protesters and local residents descended upon the protesters as they attempted to leave. Multiple physical and verbal fights broke out between protesters and counter-protesters over the next hour.
As vehicles slowly made their way out of the neighborhood, with protesters crowding the streets, altercations continued. A woman pushed a protester to the ground, resulting in what appeared to be serious head trauma. Medics on the scene helped stabilize the injured protester before a fire truck and multiple ambulances arrived to rush her to the hospital. EPD took the assailant into custody, according to KEZI.
As a result of the chaos, Black Unity speakers encouraged the anti-racist protesters to head home. Most of those in attendance had left by 10:30 p.m.
“We will come back stronger tomorrow,” organizers said. “We’ll be out here every night.”
This incident follows a lawsuit the city of Springfield settled this month surrounding the death of Stacy Kenney, who SPD shot after resisting arrest in March 2019. After a wrongful death verdict, the lawsuit yielded a $4.5 million payout to the family and SPD policy changes regarding use of force.
James Croxton contributed reporting to this article.