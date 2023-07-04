Eugene will be experiencing a quieter holiday as Independence Day 2023 will be the first Fourth of July to be affected by the citywide ban on fireworks voted on by Eugene City Council last fall, officially taking effect last October. This ban includes fireworks that are legal in other parts of the state.

The ban covers both consumer and display fireworks. Consumer fireworks are those in which individuals can purchase and set off without a permit, and cannot be used anywhere at anytime. Display fireworks are those which shoot into the air and explode.

In contrast to consumer fireworks, display fireworks require operator certification and a permit to use.

The reasoning behind the ban is “due to the fire danger they pose and their impact on people and pets,” according to the city of Eugene website.

Courtney Kaltenbach, a local wildland firefighter, said July brings in hotter and dryer weather conditions for Lane County, making the risk for fires increase.

“It’s really ironic that things like this big holiday can commemorate the beginning of July, so it does feel like the Fourth of July weekend is the kick-off to fire season,” Kaltenbach said.

Individuals are not allowed to buy, sell or set off consumer fireworks within city limits, according to the ban. Display fireworks can be used under official approval between July 3-5. The penalty for a violation is a fine of up to $500.

The city of Eugene included a list of consumer fireworks that are exempt from the ban, such as party poppers, sparklers, snappers and other novelty fireworks.

The city held an amnesty day over the weekend of July 1-2, giving citizens the opportunity to turn in any illegal fireworks without penalty before the holiday. Drop off sites included the parking lots of Eugene and Springfield fire stations.

Not only is fire safety important when using legally exempt fireworks, but also when participating in other activities, such as campfires.

Luke Mayfield, co-founder and president of Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, cautioned heavily against using fireworks in “the woods,” and for campers to put their campfires out.

Eugene and Springfield fire departments are taking reports of any illegal firework use at their non-emergency numbers.

“My tip would be that there are a lot more ways to have fun on the Fourth of July that don’t risk causing a wildfire,” Kaltenbach said.

Firework displays will be available to watch at the end of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, Eugene Emeralds’ Freedom Fireworks Extravaganza following the baseball game and at the Light of Liberty Celebration in Springfield.