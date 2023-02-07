Protesters interrupted an event hosted by Turning Point USA’s University of Oregon chapter featuring two far-right speakers, Tuesday night. The event was held in Lillis 112.

A group of people dressed in black heckled the speakers, Stephen David and Anthony Watson. David got in a yelling match with the protesters, prompting UO safety and risk services and UO police department Chief Jason Wade to tell the group of protesters to leave.

The protesters said they came together to the event after they saw posters for it around campus.

Graphics for the event were shared on social media, gathering support and opposition.

“This is fascism,” the protestors said during the event.

Six UOPD officers stood outside the room during the event.

Wade said UOPD came to the event because they were wary of fallouts that had occurred at other conservative speaking events similar to this one.

“We’ve seen different ideals clash,” Wade said. “We wanted to make sure it was verbally and not physically.”

The event wasn’t listed on the UO’s website, but UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said UO was aware of the club event.

UO policy and the Constitution protects freedom of speech, she said, and supports open debate.

“While the university may find certain speech to be disagreeable, offensive, or contrary to many of the values we hold as an institution, we at the same time recognize the rights of our student organizations to speak on such topics,” Jarvis said.

There are resources available to students and employees who may be distressed by this event, she said.

The Lundquist Dean’s office said the event is not sponsored by the Lundquist College of Business.