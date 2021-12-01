Congressman Peter DeFazio will not seek reelection in 2022, according to an announcement Wednesday morning. He has represented Oregon’s fourth congressional district for 36 consecutive years — the longest a House member from Oregon has ever served.
“With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year,” DeFazio said in a statement. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Congressman for the Fourth District of Oregon.”
DeFazio said his accomplishments include delivering affordable health care under the Affordable Care Act, preventing the privatization and destruction of the Social Security safety net, protecting our natural treasures for future generations, fighting trade policies that undermine American workers, holding industry and regulators accountable to improve aviation safety, asserting congressional war powers authority to stop endless wars, and making historic job-creating investments in our roads, bridges, ports and more under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
DeFazio said it is time for him to pass the baton to the next generation so he can focus on his health and well-being.
“This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our republic with the very pillars of our democracy under threat,” DeFazio said, “but I am bolstered by the passion and principles of my colleagues in Congress and the ingenuity and determination of young Americans who are civically engaged and working for change.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released a statement on DeFazio’s retirement Wednesday.
“Chairman Peter DeFazio is an absolute force for progress, whose 36 years of effective leadership in the House will leave a legacy that will benefit the Congress and Country for decades to come,” Pelosi said. “Chairman DeFazio is known and respected by all as a champion of sustainable, smart and green infrastructure, whose progressive values, passion and persistence have helped rebuild America and the middle class.”
Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, DeFazio was first elected in 1986. DeFazio said he still has a lot of work to do in his last 13 months in office, including passing the Build Back Better Act, which includes a variety of social and climate programs.
Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos is currently the only candidate set to run for Oregon’s fourth congressional district in 2022.