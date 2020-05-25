The operator of Eugene’s popular bike sharing system announced its plans to end its service next month, according to a joint statement from PeaceHealth and the City of Eugene Friday.
Social Bicycles, the operator of the PeaceHealth Rides program, notified the city of its plans to cease operations on June 1, according to the statement.
“We know our community values bike share,” said Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis in the statement. “Our staff will continue to work with title sponsor PeaceHealth and other community partners to continue this popular transportation option.”
Read full statement from PeaceHealth and the City of Eugene
The assets from the system, including over 300 bicycles, will be transferred to the city — as per the bike sharing system’s operating agreement.
“PeaceHealth Rides has become an integral part of Eugene’s transportation infrastructure and culture, with more than 21,000 membership accounts created since its launch,” said Mary Kingston, chief executive at PeaceHealth Oregon in the statement.
Kingston acknowledged that Social Bicycles’ decision was disappointing, but said PeaceHealth plans to work with community partners to find an alternative bike share solution.
The city said that, while they aim to make the transition to a new operation smooth, a pause in service is probable.
The PeaceHealth Rides program launched back in April 2018. The bike share system allows students to ride one of its bikes for 15 minutes per day free-of-charge, or a few dollars per hour with a monthly plan.
The bike sharing system was originally intended for the UO campus alone, with ASUO contributing nearly $200,000 toward the project, according to previous Emerald reporting.
Once the City and LTD became involved, the project expanded its scope into a system of 300 bikes and 35 stations across the UO campus and downtown Eugene. There are currently 41 PeaceHealth Ride stations.