According to election results 7:15 p.m., Lyndsie Leech is leading the race for the Ward 7 seat of the Eugene City Council with 48.00% of the vote.

Local business owner Barbie Walker follows behind with 32.40% of the votes. Janet Ayres has 19.06% of the initial votes.

If no candidate reaches 50% of the votes, a runoff will be held in November between the top two candidates. Leech will continue to serve as interim city councilor until the winner of that election takes office in January 2024.

If Leech receives a majority of the votes she will be sworn in in July to fill out the remaining two years of Claire Syrett’s term.

Leech, who has spent the majority of her career working with non-profit organizations, is currently the Executive Director of WellMama Inc., a nonprofit providing postpartum support for expecting and grieving parents.

Leech was originally appointed by the City Council to represent Ward 7 after her predecessor, Syrett, was recalled by voters last September.

Between the three Candidates running for Ward 7, over $70,000 was raised. Leech’s primary opponent, Walker outraised Leech by almost $3,000, for a total of $35,297. Janet Ayres came in third, raising just over $3,000, according to ORESTAR.

