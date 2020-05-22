Lane County has 65 positive COVID-19 test results, one presumptive case, and two suspected COVID-19 deaths as of May 21, according to Lane County Public Health. At least 8,295 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for Lane County residents.
Lane County entered Phase One of reopening on May 15. Restrictions have been eased on bars, barbershops and salons, gyms and in-person gatherings, but these businesses must follow guidelines to ensure that the coronavirus is not spread among customers or staff.
May 21
While many small businesses have felt the negative effect of the coronavirus, liquor stores and dispensaries have remained busy.
Licensed liquor stores in Oregon saw nearly a 20% sales increase in March from the same month last year. Along with liquor stores, licensed marijuana retailers saw a 45% sales increase in April from the previous year, with sales over $89,524,000.
May 20
Lane County is creating a way to disperse $930,000 in rent assistance prior to the end of the state’s eviction moratorium, according to the Lane County Public Health Briefing. The funding was provided by Oregon’s COVID-19 rent relief program.
The funding will be focused on stabilizing housing for those at risk of becoming unhoused and those who are currently unhoused.
Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg said that the city is expecting to receive an additional $980,000 in federal emergency solution grant funding, noting that a portion can be used for rent assistance.
May 19
Five more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lane county. Currently, five people are sick at home, 59 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations, according to the Lane County Public Health Briefing.
May 18
All students living in the residence halls at UO for spring term have moved into two buildings. Consolidation allows each student on campus to have their own room and bathroom to promote social distancing practices. Formal notification about the consolidation came on April 9.
Gov. Kate Brown appointed UO grad, Connie Seeley to the UO board of trustees. Seeley’s term will begin on July 1 and will run through June 2023, if confirmed by the Oregon Senate.
C. Francis O'Leary, Duncan Baumgarten, Zack Demars and Ardeshir Tabrizian contributed to the reporting in this article.