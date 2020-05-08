The news moves quickly these days, so the Daily Emerald is summarizing the week's COVID-19 updates. See what you missed:
Lane County Public Health Updates
Lane County had had a total of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Thursday, according to Lane County Public Health spokesperson Jason Davis. Included in that number are 18 active cases, 37 individuals who have recovered and two deaths. No one in Lane County is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
LCPH announced Tuesday that it will begin reporting presumptive cases of COVID-19, as well as cases confirmed by testing. Presumptive cases are those individuals who have spent 15 minutes or more within six feet of someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. There are currently no presumptive cases in Lane County.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that counties can apply to begin Phase One of easing social distancing guidelines. Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch announced Thursday that she expects the county to apply on Friday.
Davis said that as social distancing guidelines begin to relax, stay-at-home orders will move from requiring all Oregonians to stay home, to applying on an individual basis based on exposure to COVID-19. Those individuals will be asked to remain at home for 14 days.
“We’re going to sacrifice some individual freedoms on an individual level with these cases for the need to have more of a relaxed atmosphere throughout the community in general,” Davis said Tuesday.
May 7
Gov. Brown announces new guidelines for reopening Oregon
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that Oregon counties may now apply to begin easing social distancing. Phase one includes reopening some restaurants, gyms, salons and retail centers.
Local gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted during phase one, but Brown said large gatherings like concerts and festivals will not be allowed until a vaccine is developed.
To qualify for phase one of reopening, counties must meet several requirements set by the state. Those requirements include a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents, among others.
After entering phase one, counties must wait 21 days before advancing to phase two.
Faculty union United Academics agrees to extend bargaining with UO by 1 year
The UO faculty union, United Academics, agreed Thursday to extend their current collective bargaining agreement with the university administration by one year in light of COVID-19.
“It’s not an agreement we would have bargained for in the absence of COVID-19,” a May 4 UA newsletter read. “Given the uncertainties our community and the academy face, we believe this is a good idea.”
The union plans to hold a town hall later this month to discuss its next steps.
Incoming Freshmen commit to UO under uncertain circumstances
Uncertainty caused by COVID-19 has disrupted plans for prospective University of Oregon students who had planned to visit the UO campus during spring term. Though Jim Rawlins, director of the Office of Admissions, said UO was currently keeping pace with last year’s recruitment, the school extended the deadline for accepted students to commit to Sept. 1.
The school has also developed virtual campus tours, parent sessions and live Q&As to replace traditional visits by high school seniors. According to Director of Student Orientation Programs Cora Bennett, virtual events on April 10 and 17 attracted over 1,700 attendees.
May 6
When campus falls silent, UO music students play at home
Music students have had to adapt to distance learning but faced unique challenges because their area of study is so focused on performance.
Rather than requiring students to perform live, as has been the case in the past, many professors have designed assignments for students to record themselves. “Now, all musicians are being forced to learn recording skills and editing skills in order to put themselves out there,” said performance major Jeffrey Chapman.
UO sexual health programs continue to provide resources remotely
“Even though we’re in quarantine, sex is not stopping,” KeAndre Hairston, a student worker for Protection Connection said. Protection Connection’s mission is to end the stigma around sex and provide inclusive safer-sex supplies to students.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has locked down the campus community, Protection Connection and other sexual health organizations like UO Sexual Violence Education and Prevention and the Organization Against Sexual Assault continue to provide services to students.
May 4
Ambulances parade down 13th to salute hospital workers
Three ambulances paraded past five health care facilities including PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center near the UO Campus on Friday. The parade, hosted by Mid-Valley Ambulance, was a show of support for health care workers.
As the ambulances passed Sacred Heart, drivers flashed the ambulance lights and held colorful signs with slogans such as, “Together we fight the virus!”
Hans Boyle, Jack Forrest, Isabel Lemus Kristensen, Ryan Nguyen and Carrington Powell contributed to this reporting.