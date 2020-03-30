March 29
[Updated] New positive COVID-19 test brings Sunday’s total to 3
Three new positive tests brought the Lane County total to 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 29, according to a news release from the Lane County Government. Two of the new cases are members of the same household, while the third is believed to be travel-related.
“Additional information will be shared at tomorrow’s press briefing, if available,” the release stated.
March 28
Possible point of COVID-19 exposure identified at First Christian Church
Someone with COVID-19 may have attended the First Christian Church’s Interfaith Prayer Service at 2266 Oak St. on March 11, according to an announcement by Lane County Public Health on March 28.
Though attendees were exposed to the coronavirus, LCPH did not ask them to self-quarantine as long as they weren’t showing symptoms because the two-week quarantine period had already passed.
Those who had developed symptoms were asked to call LCPH at 541-682-1380.
March 27
Breaking: Eugene-Springfield man is 9th person in county to test positive for COVID-19
Lane County Public Health announced Lane County’s ninth case of COVID-19 at a press conference on March 27.
LCPH spokesperson Jason Davis announced that people with COVID-19 consistently lose their senses of smell and taste. “We really want to give our community some actionable symptoms to look out for,” Davis said.
Elected leaders encouraged citizens to follow stay at home orders. Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis said. “We are focused on the need to flatten the curve.”
Unhoused people not subject to “Stay Home, Save Lives” order, Gov. Brown says
Gov. Kate Brown issued a press release on March 28 to clarify that people experiencing homelessness are not subject to enforcement under the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order.
The Eugene Police Department said in a statement that they are not shutting down camps. People living in camps will be accommodated as long as it can be done safely, the statement said.
March 26
Lane County sets up two ‘respite sites’ for unhoused to sleep, eat, shower as part of COVID-19 response
Lane County opened two locations for people experiencing homelessness to get necessary services such as food, overnight shelter and medical care. The county is contracting with St. Vincent de Paul to operate the shelters and Occupy Medical for health care.
8th person tests positive for COVID-19 in Lane County
Lane County got its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 26. The woman, who is in her 50s, was at her private residence, medically stable and following Lane County Public Health recommendations, according to a Lane County Government press release.
March 25
HHS awards nearly $1.9 million to Oregon health centers for COVID-19 preparedness and response
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1,899,517 to Oregon health centers to combat COVID-19. Lane County received $77,969 and White Bird Clinic received $60,710.
HHS said the money should be used “to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity.”
Highlights from the LCPH COVID-19 Press conference: Wednesday, March 25
Lane County Public Health representative Jason Davis gave details on the then-most recent case of COVID-19 in Lane County, a woman in her 40s who had likely contracted the Coronavirus while traveling in Oregon in early March.
Davis said LCPH has 101,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, though that’s a mix of many items including nitrile gloves, which are not in short supply. “It’s not like we have 101,000 masks, per se,” Davis said.
LCPH has purchased almost 50 gallons of hand sanitizer from local distilleries, which will be distributed to first responders.
2 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday evening
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lane County rose by two on March 25, bringing the total count to seven.
The Oregon Health Authority reported on March 25 that the state saw an increase of 57 known cases that day, at that time the highest single day increase of the pandemic in Oregon.
March 24
Highlights from the LCPH COVID-19 press conference: Tuesday, March 24
Lane County Public Health spokesperson Jadon Davis said the then-current figure of four cases of COVID-19 in Lane County reflected a lack of testing, not a lack of cases, at a press conference held by LCPH and the cities of Eugene and Springfield.
LCPH and Eugene are working together to provide resources to the unhoused community, including emergency shelters, medical screening and food.
5th person tests positive in Lane County for COVID-19
A woman in her 40s tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The woman was medically stable and returned to her home, a private residence in the Eugene-Springfield area, to rest and recover.
LCPH conducted a contact investigation to find if the woman had had any public exposure.
USA Track & Field trials may be rescheduled as Olympics postponed to 2021
The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, the USA Track & Field trials, which were scheduled to be held in June of this year, may likewise be delayed.
TrackTown USA is working with USATF and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to reschedule trials.