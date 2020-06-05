The news moves quickly these days, so the Daily Emerald is summarizing the week's COVID-19 updates. See what you missed:
Lane County Public Health Updates
As of June 4, Lane County reported 79 positive COVID-19 test results and one presumptive case. 11,614 COVID-19 tests have been administered by LCPH.
Eight of the new cases were found by sentinel testing in the Latinx community, Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said. As of June 1, there were three COVID-19 related deaths in Lane County.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that Lane County will be able to enter Phase two of Oregon’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase two allows for restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight and pools, zoos, museums and movie theaters may reopen.
June 3
Lane County reported two new cases of COVID-19. An individual in their 40s in the Eugene/Springfield area was reported to be at home recovering. A child under the age of five also tested positive for COVID-19 and is stable at home. The case is an example of household transmission.
LCPH stated it will reach out to community members who came in contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 so they may work with their health care providers on next steps.
June 2
Lane County Government announced applications for rent assistance are available as of June 3. The program can cover costs from April, 2020 through the present.
Eligible households are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who apply must be able to document a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic or have health concerns related to COVID-19. Applicants must also be located within Lane County and have an active lease or rental agreement, as well as meet income requirements to be eligible.
“With this first round, our goal is to get that out and into the hands of landlords and property owners so that people are able to stay in their homes and to do that without interruption,” Ashbridge said.
Lane County also announced a waitlist for energy assistance funding for homes that have been affected by COVID-19. The funding includes a total $575,000 for funding. The waitlist opens Monday, June 8.
Francis O’Leary and Duncan Baumgarten contributed to the reporting in this article.