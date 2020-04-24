On Monday, Jason Davis of Lane County Public Health announced that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting the Latinx community.
The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday that hotels are required to house individuals recovering from COVID-19 who do not have their own home. Hotels could face a $1000 fine for not complying with the ordinance.
As of Thursday, Lane County has a total of confirmed 49 cases and one suspected death of COVID-19. Those numbers represent an increase of only three cases since Friday, April 17, though LCPH says that the real number of cases is likely higher because not everyone who may be sick is tested.
April 22
‘Safer at home’ an ocean away: COVID-19 disrupts international student life
UO’s international students are facing unique struggles during remote learning. Many international students who returned to their home countries when UO announced spring term would be taught remotely now have to deal with questions about their student visas, as well as synchronous classes when they live 16 hours ahead of Eugene.
The UO Division of Global Engagement has been reaching out to hear international students’ concerns and be sure their needs are being met.
April 21
When home becomes the studio, UO dance students carry on
UO dance majors are finding creative ways to adapt to remote classes. Though the classes are usually taught in spacious studios, students are now dancing in their homes. Despite the challenges, the dancers carry on. Brittney Hietala, a senior dance major, has produced a screendance reflecting social distancing, or what she calls “physical distancing, social solidarity.”
April 20
Uncertain future for animal shelters, rescue nonprofits due to COVID-19
COVID-19 restrictions are making it harder than ever for Eugene’s animal shelters and rescue nonprofits. Gov. Kate Brown’s ban on elective surgeries mean animals aren’t being neutered and spayed and social distancing makes it hard for potential adoptees to spend time with animals before adopting.
April 17
Banks have their hands full as small businesses apply for payroll protections loans
The federal Small Business Administration and Oregon banks are working to get billions of dollars into the hands of Oregon small business owners so that they can keep their employees on payroll through the COVID-19 crisis. As of April 16, more than 18,000 Oregon businesses had been approved for Paycheck Protection Program loans, for a total of $3.8 billion.
Ardeshir Tabrizian, Michael Tobin, Makenzie Elliott, Hans Boyle, Carrington Powell, Jack Forrest and Duncan Baumgarten contributed to this reporting.