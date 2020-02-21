The College of Arts and Sciences surprised teachers from each of its three divisions last week with $2,500 to recognize them for their accomplishments in teaching. The Tykeson Teaching Awards were presented to Jagdeep Bala, Shaul Cohen and Katherine Brundan in the middle of their class sessions.
“It's wonderful for us to recognize just quality teaching,” Bruce Blonigen, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said. “It's so important to student success, so we're really happy to be able to recognize really great instructors on campus.”
On Friday, Brundan was surprised during her comparative literature course in Tykeson Hall with a rose and some candy — a fitting gift on Valentine’s Day to accompany the money she will be receiving.
Harry Wonham, the dean for the humanities within the college, bestowed the award on Brundan after recognizing her accomplishments as a professor for multiple key classes within the department. He read off some of the glowing student feedback over her years at UO as well as some anecdotes as to why she is a valuable member of the humanities division of the college.
“I am very honored and flattered,” Brundan said. “By the way, I also teach the Humanities Center,” she added tongue-in-cheek, making sure Wonham didn’t miss any of her accomplishments in his speech. “Well this is very special. I’m not sure how to give a speech.”
Jagdeep Bala is the director of undergraduate studies in psychology and a member of the Provost’s teaching academy. Shaul Cohen is a professor of geography, co-director of the peace studies program and the UO Carnegie Council teaching fellow — a program in which he teaches the role of ethics in professional life to an undergraduate cohort.
The Tykeson Teaching Awards began in 2015 with the same $2,500 award for each winner. The awards were given out this same week last year.