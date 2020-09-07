With a presidential election just over two months away, many Americans are mobilizing to vote in a landscape that has been drastically shaped by social movements and a global pandemic. The University of Oregon is no different, with student political groups working to help promote voting among the UO community.
One change in the election itself is the increasing availability of vote-by-mail. California, Vermont and Washington D.C. have switched entirely to mail-in ballots, joining Oregon and six other states. Voters in 34 other states can cite COVID-19 concerns as a reason to file for an absentee ballot.
That leaves only seven states which will not rely heavily on the United States Postal Service to vote in November.
However, the transition hasn’t been simple. In mid-July, a number of national news outlets noted that budget cuts to the USPS would slow deliveries, compounded on preexisting COVID-19 delays. On August 13, KEZI reported the removal of USPS mailboxes in Eugene.
UO College Democrats President Tristan Waits saw this as something that will hurt Democrats and Republicans alike. “If anything, it’s going to hurt a lot of [rural] voters who may not vote Democrat,” he said, “because polling stations aren’t so accessible.”
UO College Republicans did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.
Waits explained that many voters outside of cities who are unable to vote by mail will have to venture into more urban areas to vote and risk bringing the coronavirus back into their communities.
“It’s very targeted at Democrats,” he said, “I think it’s being framed that way, but in reality it’s just going to target everyone and harm everyone unnecessarily.”
Rather than face potential exposure to COVID-19 at polling sites, Oregonians — along with much of the rest of the country — will be expected to cast their votes via mail-in ballot, as has been the state’s official practice since 1998.
Both Waits and Patrick Schranck, one of the co-chairs of the UO Young Democratic Socialists of America, cite increased voter turnout as a major positive of voting by mail — an area in which Oregon is one of the leading states. For this reason, Schranck saw the USPS cuts as “a fundamental undermining of democratic norms.”
“We feel that the USPS is an essential public service provided by our government and that it needs to be protected at all costs,” said Schranck of the UO YDSA. He emphasized the postal service’s importance in delivering medication, as well as its status as “one of the largest public secretary employers in the nation and public sector unionized organizations.”
UO College Dems Vice President Ella Meloy explained the club is trying to support students in working around potential mailing delays. “As a club, we are promoting voting as soon as possible when we get our ballots in Oregon and dropping them off in the dropboxes instead of the mailboxes,” she said, pointing to the fact that there are three Lane County dropboxes on the UO campus alone.
While Meloy and Schranck saw the presidential election as a significant event, they didn’t view it as the only way to create change. Meloy explained that her focus extended beyond the federal election to the statewide and local issues that will be on the ballot come November. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of going beyond voting by taking direct action, like protesting.
Given the logistical struggles of hosting meetings virtually during the fall term, both the UO Dems and UO YDSA have yet to schedule official events to support student voters. Regardless, Waits said that he’s hoping to coordinate a voter information and registration drive. Schranck expressed interest in collaborating with other groups to encourage voter turnout.
However, the clubs aren’t the only two with plans to support student voters come November. ASUO, UO’s chapters of The Optical Society and OSPIRG are coordinating their own efforts.
According to ASUO Chief of Staff Nathaniel Leof, the group intends to have a table to promote voting as students move into dorms, foster interest in the upcoming election on their social media platforms and work with other student organizations.
“ASUO believes it is imperative that all college students educate themselves about the voting process and the changes that could come to our country if all students voted,” Leof said. “We hope that all Ducks will take the time this year to vote to help fix our country, and we are planning to do everything we can to support them.”