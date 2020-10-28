University of Oregon’s Fall 2020 Sustainability Open House will be on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Office of Sustainability, the Student Sustainability Center and the Environmental Studies Program collaborated on the event, said Sarah Stoeckl, UO’s Office of Sustainability program manager. The three groups will host the open house over Zoom, and it will include “micro-presentations” from various UO staff, students and faculty members, according to UO’s event calendar.
There’s so much going on at UO, Stoeckl said, that it’s hard to know what clubs, student groups and campus organizations are doing. The open house is designed to inform people about the different sustainability and environmental initiatives occuring on campus.
Organizers try to ensure a variety of student, staff and faculty speakers, Stoeckl said, but this year is pretty “student-heavy.”
Speakers will present for about five minutes and discuss what they are doing to make the university more sustainable. The audience will have time to ask questions after each presentation.
Attendees can speak with presenters in breakout rooms after the presentation, according to the event listing.
Speakers for the event include:
Megan Sweeney and the 2021 planning team from the Public and Environmental Law Conference
Debbie Sharp, project manager for the UO Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration’s UOAdmin Internship Program
Undergraduates Abigail Gravatt, Payton Lagomarsino and Olivia Holah with the Redefining Menstruation Student Team
Robyn Hathcock and Steve Mital from the UO Office of Sustainability presenting on UO's Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS) Score and our "Path the Platinum"
Dakota MacColl, Duck Nest student programming lead presenting on the Climate Assembly program
Sustainability Open Houses are quarterly meetings, according to UO Campus Planning and Facilities Management’s website. They “foster collaboration between faculty and staff, build community and support campus as a living lab,” according to the site.
Those interested in attending can follow directions to RSVP here.