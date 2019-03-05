After a months-long closure, Cafe Siena is being evicted by the University of Oregon Bookstore, according to court documents filed at the Lane County Courthouse in late February.
The UO Bookstore Inc., doing business as the Duck Store, said in the complaint that the Pacific Espresso Corporation, doing business as Cafe Siena, is occupying the space at 853 E. 13th Ave. “by force” after breaking its lease agreement by failing to occupy the premises for more than 15 days.
According to the complaint, Sandy Boyd, the California-based owner identified in court documents, was sent multiple notices that Cafe Siena was in violation of its lease, beginning with a closure for a remodel over the summer. The notices claim the remodel never occurred.
“This failure to occupy has become a challenge for the adjacent properties,” UO Bookstore controller Andrew Moreland wrote in the final notice.
The UO Bookstore served Pacific Espresso with a notice of termination on Jan. 31, giving the business five days to vacate, according to the complaint.
The Register Guard was the first to report the story on Tuesday.
A hearing will be held on the morning of March 13. It was originally set for March 4 but had to be moved due the snowstorm.
Joseph Carlisle, the lawyer representing the UO Bookstore and Eric Breitenstein, a spokesperson for the Duck Store could not be reached for comment before the time of publication.