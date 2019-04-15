Café Yumm! announced today that its location on Broadway will be closing later this year, according to a press release. The release stated that the site will be demolished to make room for a high-rise, multi-use building.
The campus staple, serving a range of options including Yumm bowls, sandwiches, salads and bentos, has been open at the Broadway location since October of 2007.
While Café Yumm! has not announced an official closing date, the press release stated it would likely come in September this year.
“The Broadway restaurant became a favorite destination for locals, and we have enjoyed building meaningful relationships with the community there,” Mark Beauchamp, president and co-founder of Café Yumm! restaurants, said in the statement.
“We also understand why the landlord decided to repurpose that real estate. A number of high-rises have been going up around the neighborhood in recent years, so we knew it was just a matter of time. Who knows, maybe we’ll have a restaurant in the new building someday,” he said.
Though the Broadway location’s days are numbered, three other locations remain open in the Eugene area, including at the North Delta Center, Oakway Center and at The Meridian. The chain said it would try to relocate current employees at other locations.
“Cultivating professional growth has been a special part of this restaurant’s history, so I look forward to seeing how careers develop as the Team Members move from Broadway to other restaurants throughout the system,” Beauchamp said.
The press release also stated that Café Yumm! is looking for locations to open another restaurant in Eugene in the near future.