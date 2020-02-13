Members of the Lundquist College of Business student organization Beta Alpha Psi are volunteering to do people’s taxes for free on behalf of the IRS as part of the nationwide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
The VITA program will be active on several dates between now and April 15 to offer help to Lane County community members to complete their taxes before the deadline.
VITA volunteers are trained to prepare taxes according to IRS guidelines, according to the VITA webpage. Though volunteers can handle most taxes, the website also features a list of tax laws and topics beyond the capacity of the program. The list includes military moving expenses and foreign earned income, among others.
The VITA program had about 50 volunteers last year, VITA Director Kristen Yeoh said in an interview. Those volunteers prepared about 250 people’s taxes.
The VITA program has been active at the University of Oregon since the 1999-2000 school year when an IRS representative contacted Beta Alpha Psi’s then-president Shannon Dolan, according to the College of Business blog.
The VITA program will be active on Feb. 15, 22 and 29, March 7 and April 4 and 11 from 12-5 p.m. in the Lillis Business Complex. Check-in will close at 3:45 p.m. Taxes will be prepared on a first-come, first-served basis. The VITA webpage has a list of documents that are necessary for tax completion.