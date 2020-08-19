Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is leading a coalition of governors from eight states in pledging to uphold voting integrity in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, according to a Wednesday press release.
Brown, along with the governors of California, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, wrote a letter pledging to protect voting rights and voting access in their states.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Brown announced her leadership in the coalition and its goal to “keep voting safe, accessible, and secure in light of the unprecedented attacks on voting rights.”
The eight governors agreed to:
Carry out the Nov. 3, 2020 general election
Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged
Work with respective election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe and secure
Communicate with voters about the possibility of delayed results in some states
Ensure that substantive allegations of voter disenfranchisement or elections fraud are investigated
“During this pandemic,” Brown said, “we must ensure no one has to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote.”
Responding to the health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is a governor's first priority, the letter said. “However, ensuring the right to vote is also a key part of our response and work to stabilize our society. We must ensure that our elections remain fair and secure.”
“The right to vote is at the very foundation of our democracy,” the letter said. “We must defend that right, drawing on our innate ingenuity and adaptability to ensure that this pandemic does not undermine our elections. Now more than ever, it is critical that American voices be heard as the country responds to this generational crisis and begins to rebuild the economy in its wake.”