Senator Jeff Merkley announced that his office created a webpage that outlines resources for Oregonians to track any available information regarding Coronavirus in a press release Thursday.
The webpage was published a day after Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, was quoted Wednesday saying, “It’s not so much a question of if the disease will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen.”
The resource page is located on the senator’s webpage. It includes updates related to the spread of Coronavirus and how it may affect Oregon, CDC-recommended procedures for individuals to reduce the risk of contracting the disease, employee and employer resources and information on what federal action is being taken.
Merkley was quoted within the press release saying, “I take the safety of Oregonians and Americans incredibly seriously, which is why I am calling for immediate action from Congress and the White House.” On the resource page, Merkley outlined what immediate action Congress and the White House should take in order to combat the spread of the virus. These actions include reversing the proposed CDC budget cuts as well as appointing a global health ‘czar’ in order to coordinate the United State’s response to the health crisis.
The Oregon Health Authority announced, as of March 3, it will begin to post weekly updates about coronavirus cases specific to Oregon. As of now 254 individuals in Oregon have gone through, or are currently going through, routine person under monitoring procedures. Of those 254, two have turned into investigations. Ultimately, both investigations have come back negative for any signs of the virus. According to the CDC, there have been 14 total confirmed cases in the United States.