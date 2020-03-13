The University of Oregon has canceled all spring quarter study abroad programs to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an email sent to study abroad participants Thursday afternoon.
Those registered will have GEO application, program and airline cancelation fees refunded, according to the announcement. Some scholarships received for study abroad programs can be deferred or transferred to other programs, according to the announcement.
The move comes after the university canceled programs in South Korea, China and Italy, as well as some domestic U.S. programs, on March 5.
A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the number of students impacted by the decision.
All other nonessential university travel has already been suspended after the university announced plans to move many operations and classes online in light of guidance to decrease person-to-person contact and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
University responses to COVID-19 are developing, and the Emerald will continue to update its coverage.