University of Oregon Associate Vice President, Chief Civil Rights Officer and Title IX Coordinator Darci Heroy announced her resignation this morning, according to Around the O.
Heroy began her work with Title IX at UO in April 2015, doing project coordination for the Title IX management team. She became the permanent Title IX coordinator in Aug. 2016.
The university has not announced a replacement. Heroy said she will provide continuity as the university conducts a national search, the statement said.
Title IX is the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender or sexual orientation, and protects against sexual violence and harassment. As UO’s Title IX Coordinator, Heroy oversees the university’s compliance and institutional efforts to uphold the law.
Heroy said during her time in this position she’s seen much progress in her work surrounding civil rights issues at the UO and elsewhere, according to Around the O.
Heroy has young kids and said in the statement that she’s looking forward to spending more time with them.
President Michael. H. Schill said that Heroy has been “instrumental” in her initiatives to better how campus approaches issues of sexual misconduct, violence and provocations, according to Around the O.
Kay Jarvis, a spokesperson for the university, did not provide more information than what was said in the initial blog post. Heroy was unavailable for comment by the time of publication.