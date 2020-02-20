Taylor’s will lose its liquor license after the Oregon Liquor Control Commission voted not to renew it; however, Taylor’s can continue to serve alcohol until its license is officially revoked by the OLCC.
“The history of serious and persistent problems demonstrate that licensee does not have the willingness or ability to adequately control the licensed premises and its patrons’ behavior in the immediate vicinity of the premises,” the OLCC said in a May 2019 notice detailing the reason behind the license cancellation.
According to OLCC spokesperson Matthew Van Sickle, Taylor’s had over 42 complaints filed against it for misconduct on the premises between 2017 and 2019. The complaints include, but are not limited to rape, assault, disorderly conduct, drugging patrons and theft.
The first notice from the OLCC was issued in August of 2018, citing 29 complaints of “serious and persistent problems.” Taylor’s appealed the decision and was allowed to stay open while its owners argued its case to the OLCC over the summer.
Taylor’s is set to lose its license “as soon as administratively possible,” Van Sickle said. According to Van Sickle, this process could take a couple of days.
“It’s a tough day for all of us,” said Ramzy Hattar, Taylor's owner.
Hattar has been operating Taylor’s with a temporary liquor license for the past two years since he took ownership of the facility.
