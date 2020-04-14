All classes during the University of Oregon’s summer 2020 term will be held online, according to an email sent to the campus community Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s decision applies to classes, according to the announcement, and a decision about other activities like research, summer camps and day-to-day work will come at a later time. The university has already been under modified operations for the COVID-19 pandemic, including holding all classes online for spring term, closing campus to the public and cancelling study abroad trips.
“While we know that the decision to continue remote instruction through the summer will be disappointing to some, our intent is to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community and the University of Oregon, and to communicate them in a timely manner,” Patrick Phillips, provost and senior vice president, said in the email. “Our hope is that by making this decision now, it allows the university community to more effectively plan for the summer term.”
A university spokesperson didn’t respond in time for publication to a request for information about how many students are expected to be impacted by the decision.
This story will be updated with a response from the university if one is provided.