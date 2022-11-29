Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department are evacuating people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill, according to police. Onyx Bridge is also being evacuated.

Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were told to exit the building.

Police have taped off the entrance to the walkway leading to Allen and Pacific Hall. The fire department said the buildings will be evacuated until at least Thursday.

According to the fire department, a lab technician dropped a bottle of the chemical causing it to vaporize. The chemical spilled is a hazardous, denatured protein. According to the fire department, the contaminated building is currently designated as a hazardous material zone.

Police said the incident occurred on the second floor of Pacific Hall.

The technician is being transported to the hospital to be de-contaminated. She appears to have no injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and the Emerald will update with more information.