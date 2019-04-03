University of Oregon Provost Jayanth Banavar will step down from his current position and join UO's faculty as a professor, according to UO President Michael Schill.
Starting July 1, Banavar will be a professor in the Department of Physics in the College of Arts and Sciences. Banavar, a physicist, came to UO in July 2017. He was previously dean of the College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland, according to his UO profile.
Schill announced the change Wednesday morning in an update from the Office of the President.
“He has served in one of the most challenging executive roles at any university with great warmth, caring, and an unwavering focus on strengthening and building academic excellence at the UO,” Schill said. “During his tenure, he has implemented major changes within the Office of the Provost to improve academic affairs, made impressive strides that bolster the UO’s academic foundation, and been a champion of diversity and inclusion.”
The changes include implementing a “more transparent” budget model for UO schools, an “innovative” hiring plan to increase faculty, an effort to “revolutionize” student advising on campus, starting an interdisciplinary data science program, restructuring the Clark Honors College, and recruiting deans and scholars, Schill said.
The Office of the Provost oversees and coordinates with UO’s academic colleges on matters such as hiring, promotion, tenure, research and academic financial allocations.
Schill said he will consult with campus stakeholders and faculty about the appointment of an interim provost and the hiring process for the permanent role.
“The provost is the chief academic officer of the institution, and ensuring that we have effective leadership in the position is vital to achieving our shared academic goals and objectives,” Schill said.