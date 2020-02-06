A patient presenting preliminary signs of Coronavirus was admitted to the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart medical center at Riverbend in Springfield on Wednesday. According to an emailed statement from the PeaceHealth medical center, the patient met the preliminary criteria for being at risk of having Coronavirus.
It is still unknown whether or not the patient has Coronavirus. The patient was released from the medical facility and Lane County Public Health asked them to stay in contact with health officials and avoid public areas.
“Appropriate care protocols designed for such a situation were followed,” according to a statement from PeaceHealth. “This patient did not travel through public areas and was appropriately isolated through their stay.”
The hospital also said that proper CDC-recommended isolation protocols and procedures were put in place during the time that the patient was being cared for.
There are 11 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the United States, and nearly 76 pending investigations into patients presented with symptoms of the illness, according to the CDC website.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced a global health emergency due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in China. The WHO has reported 28 countries with confirmed cases of the virus and approximated the death toll at around 580 people worldwide.
This story is developing and will be updated.