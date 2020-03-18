Governor Kate Brown directed Oregon’s higher education institutions to move to online classes through April 28 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a press release from the governor’s office Wednesday evening.
The order also limits campuses to “critical functions,” including housing and dining, according to the release.
The move to online higher education statewide comes after the University of Oregon announced that it would hold the first three weeks of spring term online and close its campuses to the public. Oregon State University also announced Wednesday that it would hold all classes online for spring term.
“I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas,” Brown said in the release.
