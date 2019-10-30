Dozens of students lined the sidewalk by Walton Hall as firefighters responded to a structure fire in the building Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Martinez, a first-year business student, said that he and other Walton residents were evacuated by RAs after a fire alarm went off at about 2:30 p.m.
“We haven’t been able to get any updates,” Martinez said. University of Oregon housing officials shouted to residents that no one had been hurt and to stay on the sidewalk.
A housing official declined to answer specifics about the fire, such as how and where it began. Requests for clarification to a UO spokesperson were not immediately returned.
