Dozens of students lined the sidewalk by Walton Hall as firefighters responded to a structure fire in the building Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Martinez, a first-year business student, said that he and other Walton residents were evacuated by RAs after a fire alarm went off at about 2:30 p.m.

A fire truck parked between Walton and LLC North Wednesday afternoon.

“We haven’t been able to get any updates,” Martinez said. University of Oregon housing officials shouted to residents that no one had been hurt and to stay on the sidewalk.

A housing official declined to answer specifics about the fire, such as how and where it began. Requests for clarification to a UO spokesperson were not immediately returned.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

