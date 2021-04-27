Effective Friday, Lane County will be re-classified as Extreme Risk, effectively shuttering indoor dining and canceling in-person attendance at events like the University of Oregon’s Spring football game.
Just a week after the county’s transition to High Risk, the announcement comes amidst a rise in state-wide coronavirus cases. The announcement came Tuesday after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released an update on county risk levels. Lane County is amongst 14 other counties moving to Extreme Risk.
UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said the risk level limits all UO campus dining to the grab-and-go. All open recreation, strength/Group X classes and cardio through the Recreation Center will return to the playground. Limited capacity reservations are available in aquatics and rock climbing.
UO athletics announced on April 17 that Autzen Stadium could have 15% capacity — or 8,000 fans — for the May 1 game. However, UO athletics released a statement Tuesday announcing the reversal of this action.
The new classification also means that indoor dining is banned. Outdoor dining is still allowed with a maximum of 50 people. The amount of people and households allowed per party does not change, according to the Office of the Governor.
Retail store capacity will not change and stays at 50% maximum with curbside pick-up encouraged. The risk level limits indoor recreation to six or fewer customers depending on square footage. Lane County will require a minimum of 25 feet distancing between households. Outdoor recreation will have a maximum of 50 people.
Brown is working with lawmakers to attain a $20 million small business emergency relief package for affected businesses in Extreme Risk counties.
“With COVID-19 surging across Oregon, vaccinations are key to keeping us safe, moving counties out of Extreme Risk, and fully reopening the economy,” Brown tweeted.
Lane County Public Health reported 422 coronavirus cases in the last seven days. There are no new coronavirus-related deaths.