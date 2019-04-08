The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood warning in Lane County this morning that is in effect until 7:45 p.m. Monday evening, citing the heavy rain over the past 36 hours.
The NWS logged 2.34 inches of rain in Eugene on Sunday and it is predicted that another inch of rain and a potential thunderstorm will hit Eugene Monday night. The NWS is predicting rain in Eugene for the rest of the week.
The flood warning does not impact the University of Oregon campus, said UO Police Department spokesperson Kelly McIver.
“The University of Oregon campus is not directly affected by the county evacuations that are happening,” UOPD spokesperson Kelly McIver said.
McIver said students should avoid waterways and rivers in the area and use “common sense” to stay safe.
For information on evacuation areas, road closures and shelter services, visit Lane County’s website.
Lane County set up a call center for non-emergencies related to flooding in the area and residents can call 541-682-3977 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.