Update 5:00 p.m. on Thursday: Mt. Pisgah will be closed through the weekend to fight the ongoing fire, according to a tweet from the Lane County government.
#PisgahFire Update: Mt. Pisgah (Howard Buford Recreation Area) will remain closed through the weekend.— Lane County Gov (@LaneCountyGov) August 15, 2019
No visitors will be allowed entry. Entrances will remain barricaded until closure is lifted.
The entrances are barricaded. Lane County Emergency Management has asked people to avoid the area for safety and so responders can focus on the fire.
In addition to the Forest Department, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is responding to the fire.
A fire is currently burning at Mt. Pisgah on the east side of Buford Park, according to tweets from the Lane County government. Lane County Emergency Management is evacuating the park and is sending out an emergency alert.
FIRE @ Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah). Avoid area. Do not enter the park. Lane Co. Emergency Manager evacuating the park and all visitors must leave via main entrance @ Seavey Loop. Trails 7, 8 and 9 most affected (east side). @KVAL @registerguard @KMTR @KLCC @KEZI9— Lane County Gov (@LaneCountyGov) August 15, 2019
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated, Oregon Forestry Department spokesperson Bobbi Doan said. She said the fire is estimated to be around 30 acres but is evolving quickly.
The Forestry Department is fighting the fire with three helicopters, two small air tankers and a large air tanker, Doan said.
The fire is burning between trails 2 and 6 and west of trail 46, affecting trails 7, 8 and 9 the most, according to the tweets.
FIRE currently burning at Mt. Pisgah between Trails 2 & 6, and east of Trail 46. Evacuation order in effect - all visitors must leave the park by the main entrance @ Seavey Loop. pic.twitter.com/lbTrt2jmg0— Lane County Gov (@LaneCountyGov) August 15, 2019
The Lane County Sheriff’s tweet asked visitors to stay away from the area.
Lane County Emergency Management could not be reached before publication.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.