In Lane County, nine people have now tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Lane County Public Health announced Friday morning.
An eighth positive test was also announced in a press release from LCPH late Thursday.
One of those individuals is a man in his 60s in the Eugene-Springfield area who is currently hospitalized and stable, according to an LCPH press release. That man first experienced a fever, cough and extreme fatigue around March 18, and his condition worsened to include vomiting and shortness of breath.
The other individual is a woman in her mid-50s with pre-existing conditions, LCPH spokesperson Jason Davis said. Health officials are still working to determine when she first experienced symptoms, but she was tested on March 17 after having contact with a known case and is now in her private residence in the Eugene-Springfield area.
Health officials have noticed that COVID-19 cases consistently show a loss of smell and taste. “We really want to give our community some actionable symptoms to look out for,” Davis said at a press conference Friday morning.
Davis also recommended against purposefully getting COVID-19 to build immunity, saying some people have suggested getting the virus in order to build antibodies for it.
“Absolutely not,” Davis said. “That is not an effective strategy, nor should it be considered.”
During Friday’s press conference, elected leaders encouraged residents to follow stay at home orders and observe social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are focused on the need to flatten the curve,” said Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. “Thank you, Eugene. Thank you for taking this seriously. And thank you for staying home and saving lives.”
Vinis also encouraged residents to report employers and businesses who are not complying with Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home order.
“Stay home, stay safe and save lives,” Lane County Commission Chair Heather Buch said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.