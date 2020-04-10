University of Oregon students have elected Isaiah Boyd as its student body president, along with the majority of members of the slate he ran on, Ducks for Change.
Boyd won with 539 votes and Vanessa Robles, the current ASUO state affairs commissioner and the Ducks Matter presidential candidate, had 357 votes. With only 1,186 students voting in the election, the around-5% turnout is the lowest in at least three years.
“My team and I are beyond ecstatic for this opportunity to serve the student body. I am confident that we can achieve the goals we set out on, such as textbook affordability,” Boyd said in an emailed statement. “For those who might not have voted for my team or I in this election please know that I am committed to ensuring that all student voices matter next year and that together as Ducks we can make an immense change.”
Boyd, the current ASUO senate president, ran on a platform that promised internal change to the way ASUO functioned. Boyd is hoping for more community outreach from ASUO, saying that he is disheartened by how students don’t know a lot about the organization. Much like his predecessors, Boyd also hopes to tackle issues of food and housing insecurity during his term.
Robles advocated for more support for first-generation and low-income students, as well as issues like food insecurity and voter education. Robles also advocated for change on a state level, something she had done as state affairs commissioner this past year.
Robles didn’t respond to a request for comment in time for publication.