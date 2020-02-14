A Portland couple pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the shooting of 21-year-old Lane Community College student Alex Oyombe Gradin. Gradin was shot in the University of Oregon parking lot behind Taylor’s Bar and Grill in May 2019.
Regis Deray Kindred, 30, and his wife, Kailee Von Foster were both arrested in August in connection with the shooting. Kindred was charged with second-degree murder, while Foster was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. According to the Lane County District Attorney’s senior prosecutor Jay D. Hall, Kindred is expected to serve a 25-year sentence minimum before he is eligible for parole. Von Foster will likely serve a minimum sentence of 11 months for second-degree manslaughter.
Hall said evidence showed that Kindred pursued Gradin after mistaking him for a rival gang member. Kindred and Von Foster tailed Gradin’s vehicle until they lost it, later finding it in the parking lot behind Taylor’s Bar and Grill.
“After a quick trip to their nearby apartment so Kindred could change into less conspicuous clothing, Von Foster drove them back to the parking lot behind Taylor’s,” Hall said in an email. “The two then parked next to their target’s vehicle and waited for him to emerge.”
Gradin was in no way affiliated with the vehicle or gang violence, and had never met Kindred or Von Foster before.
“Alex Gradin had been a high-school football star and terrific student-athlete from Tigard, Oregon,” Hall said. “He had been enrolled as a student at Lane Community College, and the friends he was with that night were University of Oregon students.”