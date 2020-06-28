A counter-protester struck Black Unity organizer Isiah Wagoner with a car during the Children’s March Sunday evening, according to Black Unity organizer Clea Ibrahim on their Facebook livestream. Wagoner was taken to RiverBend Hospital following the collision, Ibrahim said on the livestream.
The collision happened the same day as Black Unity’s Children’s March. According to Ibrahim on the livestream, Wagoner moved to block traffic so that protesters could safely cross when the driver, in a Subaru Crosstrek, sped up and hit him. The collision occurred at N Adams Street and Clark, according to a statement from a Eugene Police Department spokesperson.
The individual who hit Wagoner retreated to their home following the collision, Ibrahim stated on the livestream. Organizers discovered the home and knocked on the front door, with Ibrahim saying on the livestream that the group would make a citizen’s arrest. Eugene Police Department officers arrived soon after, keeping protesters from the front door. At around 7:50 p.m. EPD detained the individual.
Black Unity organizers announced they would go protest outside the Lane County Corrections Division to make sure Wagoner receives justice. “Justice for Isiah,” the group chanted.
This is only the most recent in a string of car attacks on anti-racist protesters across the nation. The most notable car attack took place in Charlottesville, Virginia at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, where a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of anti-racists, killing one and injuring several.
EPD are investigating the incident, according to the statement.
June 28 Update: this story was updated to include details provided by the Eugene Police Department.
This story is developing. The Emerald will update it when new information is available.
James Croxton contributed to the reporting of this story.