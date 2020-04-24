The class of 2020 now has two options to celebrate commencement — one virtually this spring and another in person in spring 2021 — according to an email announcement Friday from Vice President of Student Life R. Kevin Marbury.
The first option is a virtual ceremony on June 20, 2020. Students who register will be sent a “celebration box” in the mail. According to Marbury, the live webcast will be followed by the release of pre-recorded clips from each graduate in each school and college. Each graduate would be able to personalize their clip with a photo, message or short video clip.
“We sincerely hope you will tune in and celebrate with each other and your families,” Marbury said in the email.
Graduating seniors can also attend an in-person commencement celebration in June 2021. The plan is to recognize the class of 2020 alongside the class of 2021. The email did not outline any solid plans, saying that “we have some fun ideas in the works and promise to make that day meaningful.”
The commencement fee and cost of graduates’ diploma covers will be waived, according to the website, thanks to a donation from the UO Alumni Association.
This announcement comes after the cancellation of commencement was confirmed through UO’s Twitter account on March 19.
The two options are now on the UO commencement website. In order to take part in the online commencement ceremony, students must register by May 31. There is no official announcement where the ceremony will be live streamed, however the website does link UO’s facebook page, youtube and media channel.