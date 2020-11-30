The Associated Students of the University of Oregon Executive Branch said they believe some of UO President Michael Schill’s reforms regarding the University of Oregon Police Department will not “reach its full potential,” and they asked in an Instagram post Monday afternoon that UO make all steps in the reform process transparent and accessible to all students and community members.
The ASUO Executive Branch, which includes the student body president, Isaiah Boyd, the vice president, Semeredin Kundin and other student appointed leaders, said the proposed UOPD reforms are a meaningful first step. On the other hand, the statement includes how Schill does not mention decreasing UOPD’s budget.
“We are disappointed in the immediate abdication of the University’s previous commitment of open discussion with closing the door of potential conversations regarding disarming and or abolishing UOPD,” the ASUO Executive Branch said.
The student government listed five reforms Schill included in his campus-wide email from Nov. 9.
Unarmed Community Service Officers will patrol campus landmarks such as the Erb Memorial Union, the Knight Library and residence halls rather than armed police officers, Schill wrote in the email. ASUO said they believe this reform will lead to a welcoming campus and will prevent situations from escalating between members of the community.
In response to Schill’s third and fourth reforms, the UO community will see these unarmed officers respond to non-emergency calls and the transformation in UOPD’s attire to appear more recognizable and approachable. ASUO said this change is needed and it will increase the ability to address public health and safety concerns, according to the statement.
“The Associated Student of the University of Oregon will not endorse any reform which increases the UOPD’s budget, or policing of our college community,” the statement said.
The student government said issues revolving around systemic racism need to be addressed through active and timely conversations with the administration.