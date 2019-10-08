ASUO Chief of Staff Hibo Abtidon resigned from her position on Oct. 7, according to an email to the Emerald. This marks the second high-profile resignation in the ASUO executive branch in a month after Montse Mendez resigned from her position as ASUO Vice President.
“I have loved my position the last six months but would like to focus more on school,” Abtidon said in an email to the Emerald. “Through ASUO, I have learned so many important leadership and organizational skills that I believe will help me in whatever I do after college. I have enjoyed working with all of you and I'm confident that ASUO will do great things this year!”
The position of Chief of Staff differs between administrations. Typically, the position is a support role to the cabinet and acts at the discretion of the president.
“I, Sabina E. Pierre, ASUO President, would like to sincerely apologize to my team and the ASUO students at large for any concerns this may have caused about our dedication and capacity to fulfill the duties outlined in our campaign,” Pierre said in a letter. “We wish our former Chief of Staff well and support them in their future endeavors as we support all students.”
No replacement has been announced for the now-vacant role. “This vacancy will be filled in accordance with the procedures outlined in ASUO governance documents,” Director of Student Government Engagement and Success Becky Girvan said in an email to the Emerald.
The Daily Emerald will continue to report on this story as it develops.