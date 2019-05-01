Boaters should avoid the Bellinger Landing area of the McKenzie river because two downed trees have obstructed most of the width of the river, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office warned in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
According to the press release, the current water levels and the position of the downed trees will still allow boats to pass. But if the trees move or water levels change, the river could become entirely obstructed.
Although they have no way of knowing if anyone is on the river at the moment, Sgt. Carrie Carver with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it’s a popular time of year to be on the river. She said they also post warnings about blockages at boat ramps.
Because of the obstruction, which is approximately one mile upstream of Bellinger Landing State Park, the Lane County Sheriff’s office asked in the press release that boaters avoid the area and either take their boats out before the obstruction or put in at or below Bellinger Landing.
The obstruction has been reported to the Oregon State Marine Board, according to the press release.