The University of Oregon board of trustees will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, at 1 p.m. via video conference to discuss the possible renaming of Deady Hall.
Trustee Andrew Colas requested the emergency meeting during a June 4 board of trustees meeting to reconsider renaming Deady Hall. This comes after nationwide anti-racist protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Mineappolis police.
“I cannot accept a person who would see me and believe that I am as good as a horse, cattle or a piece of land,” Colas said during the June 4 meeting. “That wrecks me inside.”
Because Oregon public meeting laws require giving advance notice, the board couldn't debate or vote to rename the building at the initial meeting.
In 2017, UO President Michael Schill declined to rename the building but has since recommended that the board rename Deady Hall, according to a student-wide email sent June 10.
Deady Hall’s namesake, Matthew Deady, was a pro-slavery federal judge and president of the UO Board of Regents in 1873.
Members of the public can livestream Wednesday’s meeting or listen to a teleconference at 888-337-0215 with code 9504541. Community members can give public comment to board members by emailing trustees@uoregon.edu.
Comments received by 8 a.m. Wednesday are guaranteed to be viewed by trustees prior to the meeting, according to the board of trustees’ website, but all comments will be shared with the board.
The next quarterly meeting of the board will be from September 10 to 11.