Correction on Sunday, Dec. 8: The headline of this story originally said that the meeting was scheduled for Monday. It has been corrected to show that the meeting will be held Tuesday.
The University of Oregon Board of Trustees is set to meet next Tuesday, with a session to include a focus on the tuition process preview, the president’s report on the last five years and consideration of a resolution to amend UO President Michael Schill’s contract.
The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Giustina Ballroom at the Ford Alumni Center, according to meeting materials published online.
Schill’s report and overview for UO’s past five years are not available for review online, with the intention to provide those materials as “supplement to trustees prior to the board meeting.” The report to be made on tuition will include updates on the Tuition and Fee Advisory Board and the expected cost drivers for the 2020-2021 fiscal year..
According to the materials, the winter term schedule for TFAB, the advisory group that develops tuition and fee recommendations, will include a student forum on tuition, to be held before Schill releases his tuition recommendations.
Based on the available data, the major cost driver for fiscal year 2021 will be salary and wages for faculty, staff and graduate employees, with a total cost increase of $11.6 million. The total projected cost increase for FY 2021 is $19 million, a 3.4% increase.
The agenda also indicates that the board will discuss a guaranteed tuition concept, where tuition rates for students are “locked” for five years, and “all entering students in a given year — whether freshmen or transfers — pay the same guaranteed tuition rate.” Students who take longer than five years to graduate would be charged the tuition rate of the cohort behind them for each successive year.
In terms of resolutions, the board will also be considering a proposed amendment to Schill’s contract for long-term purposes, as neither Schill nor the trustees “have any intention of his leaving the presidency at this time or in the near future.”
The proposed amendment would leave Schill’s faculty compensation “to be determined by the provost, consistent with them (sic) extant policies governing faculty compensation.” Additionally, Schill’s teaching load would be lowered to two courses per year, with the expectation to conduct research during terms when not teaching.
The board would also vote to authorize a one-time $100,000 bonus to Schill for “outstanding work performed during the 2018-2019 fiscal year,” according to the materials.
In addition, the meeting materials identify six annual presidential goals, which include developing a comprehensive communications plan for the university, advancing student success and accomplishing the development phase of the Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.