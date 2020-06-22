The Lane County Board of Commissioners took the first steps toward potentially changing the county’s name on Tuesday. The possible name change is due to the racist ties of the county’s namesake, Joseph Lane.
The board created a committee to gather information on the process for changing the county’s name. The committee will also report on Lane’s history.
Joseph Lane was the first governor of Oregon territory. He was also a U.S. senator and vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic ticket in 1860. He remains most controversial for his pro-slavery position and Confederate ties. Lane ended his political career with a reportedly unpopular reputation in Oregon, according to the Oregon Encyclopedia.
The board is also looking into renaming the county after a different Lane. There are currently multiple petitions to rename Lane County, including one that suggests renaming the county to honor the Kalapuya sovereignty. One petition has over 400 signatures.
“Why are we named for Joseph Lane? Why aren’t we named for some other good Lane?” Commissioner Pete Sorenson said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We ought to be thinking about just the very name of our community.”