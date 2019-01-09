Bloodworks Organizes Donation Event in Honor of Law Enforcement

The local blood bank, Bloodworks Northwest, is asking people to donate blood today in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
According to the Bloodworks press release, this blood drive comes during the National Blue Blood Drive that honors the lives of fallen officers across America. "This comes during National Blood Donor Month which encourages people to make a lifesaving habit of giving blood during a strained time for the blood supply.”
The Lane Blood Center is located at 2211 Willamette St Eugene, OR 97405 and can be reached at 541-484-9111.
Bloodworks is partnering with Washington State Concerns of Police Survivors, a volunteer organization whose mission is, “rebuilding shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line of duty deaths, through partnerships with law enforcement and the community,” according to its website.
According to the press release, those who wish to donate should allocate about an hour to donate blood, although the actual donation time is only about 10 minutes. Donors are Bloodworks’s only source of blood and it says every donation can help up to three people.
Donors can also look up blood drives and make appointments at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888, said the press release.