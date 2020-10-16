Friday, Oct. 9
Beginning at University Park, Black Unity held a “Justice for Jonathan Price” march beginning at 7 p.m., an hour after it was scheduled to begin.
A former Wolfe City, Texas police officer, Shaun Lucas, killed Price, an unarmed Black man, on Oct. 3. Lucas’ body camera recorded their entire interaction. Two days later, the Wolfe City Police Department arrested the former officer on murder charges. Lucas is currently being held on $1million bail.
Shortly after the march began, Eugene Police Department cruisers began following the protest from behind.
Acknowledging that BU had not called for an escort this time, a leader said they were “unwanted.”
“The colors red, white and blue mean freedom until they’re flashing behind you,” the leader said. “Can I get an ACAB?”
After marching through the University of Oregon campus around 10:25 p.m., BU security began tailing known members of the press until the march ended back at University Park at 10:50 p.m.
The Daily Emerald has reached out to BU leadership in regards to their recent treatment of the local press and have not received a response.
Sunday, Oct. 11
An autonomous group held a direct action march beginning at the Free Speech Plaza in front of the Lane County Courthouse starting at 8 p.m.
The march of around 60 people began just before 9 p.m. The crowd silently walked to the controversial new mural dedicated to former local activist Charlie Landeros, where a few people laid flowers.
The group resumed marching a half hour later with chants for Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman in Quebec, Canada. While Echaquan was in the hospital, she live streamed nurses disparaging her before passing away on Sept. 28.
Around 10 p.m., with the group near the UO campus, live streamers were asked by people in the group to turn their devices off. The crowd split into smaller groups and left.
C. Francis O’Leary contributed reporting to this story.