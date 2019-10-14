Parking on the University of Oregon campus is a constant struggle. Whether it’s a parking lot or the side of the street, spaces are limited.
That's why Jack Blashchishen, a bike mechanic at the UO Bike Program, is teaching a class for those who want to change the way they navigate Eugene.
The class will be four sessions, first teaching introductory bike maintenance, then a group ride around the city to learn the best bike routes in Eugene. People who sign up will learn the fastest routes to Whiteaker Community Market and downtown Eugene and Springfield along the river path, as well as the Mill Race Path. Students will also visit the Martin Street Trailhead, which is an easy way to get to Spencer's Butte without a car.
To sign up for the class, come to room 008 on the ground floor of the Erb Memorial Union. Tickets are $10 for all four sessions or $5 for a single session. Classes will be on Tuesdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 5.
“I think it’s important to know that for a lot of these top destinations in Eugene, you can get there faster on a bike than on a car, especially if you factor in parking,” Blashchishen said. “And it’s more fun to get there on a bike.”
In other parts of the country, wanting to bike might not even be a realistic thought, Blashchishen said. It’s unsafe, it takes more time and it’s simply not enjoyable. In Eugene, however, it’s almost inappropriate to drive a car, he said.
“I think people feel disappointed in Eugene, if they’re from L.A. or something, and they’re used to driving 45 minutes to some big destination,” Blashchishen said. “Eugene is not that kind of town. Eugene is about getting on your bike, going the the river path, being around heartwarming beauty.”
While showing people a new way to experience Eugene is his dream, his goal is to stop Eugene’s reliance on cars.
“I want people to stop the unsustainable and unsafe practice of driving car’s alone to destinations that are not that far away,” Blashchishen said. “It’s a waste of resources and a waste of money. I think it’s a smarter society that uses more appropriate technologies like bikes or electric scooters.”
Speaking of scooters, he isn’t afraid that incoming market of electric scooters will run him out of business. He said he’s excited for it.
“I think the data has shown in other cities, yes scooters take a little bit away from the bike scene, but mainly they create new riders,” Blashchishen said. “They take people away from cars, and I think that’s extremely positive.”