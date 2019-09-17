Beta Theta Pi will be reestablished on the University of Oregon campus starting fall 2019 according to a press release from the fraternity’s national headquarters.
Beta Theta Pi was disbanded in 2016 for allegations of “hazing and other high-risk behaviors,” a statement from then-Vice President for the Division of Student Life Robin Holmes said. The decision to disband the fraternity at the UO was made by Beta Theta Pi’s national headquarters after the allegations were brought to them by the university.
The reestablishment of Beta Theta Pi comes as another fraternity on campus, Alpha Epsilon Pi, has been suspended for two years due to allegations of hazing.
The national headquarters for Beta Theta Pi has appointed a “colony development coordinator” to stay in Eugene for the 2019/2020 year to help choose new members and advise them as they regrow the fraternity.