Bernie Sanders will attend a rally with other Democratic politicians in the Erb Memorial Union amphitheater at the University of Oregon at 9 a.m. on Thursday ahead of the November midterm elections.

He will be joined by Sen. Jeff Merkley, Sen. Ron Wyden, Rep. Peter DeFazio, gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek and congressional candidate Val Hoyle.

“This is not a normal midterm election,” Sanders said in a video posted to his Twitter on Monday. “This is the most important midterm election in the modern history of our country because we are taking on a political party, the Republicans, who literally are trying to undermine American democracy.”

Although the rally will be outdoors, the event announcement asks for RSVPs.